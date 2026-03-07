Neftchi help head coach Vernydub reunite with wife in Baku

Neftchi have helped head coach Yuri Vernydub reunite with his wife after facilitating her travel from Ukraine to Azerbaijan.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Sportinfo.az, the 59-year-old Ukrainian coach’s wife has already arrived in Baku. The club also assisted the couple with accommodation, renting a home for them in the city’s modern White City district, where they are now living together.

Vernydub has been working in Azerbaijan since the beginning of last year after being appointed by the Baku club. The former Sheriff head coach signed a contract lasting up to 18 months, structured as an initial six-month agreement with the option of a further year.

Under the terms of the deal, Vernydub was tasked with guiding Neftchi into European competitions. If his work is deemed satisfactory, the second part of the contract will be activated.

The experienced Ukrainian coach previously gained international recognition during his time at Sheriff, including the club’s famous victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

