UEFA holds strategic communications seminar in Baku under Grow programme - PHOTO

A strategic communications seminar organised by UEFA has taken place in Baku as part of the UEFA Grow programme aimed at helping national associations develop and maximise their potential.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the official website of AFFA, the two-day event focused on key aspects of strategic communication in football organisations. Participants discussed the importance of communication planning, stakeholder audits, team capacity assessment and ways to strengthen AFFA’s image and reputation.

The seminar also addressed how to define target audiences, develop core messages and align communication strategies with organisational priorities. Special attention was given to planning communication approaches for major international tournaments hosted by Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association.

During the programme, experts and participants examined issues related to organising and promoting international competitions, as well as legacy communication after hosting such events. Interactive group sessions were also held, allowing participants to exchange ideas and explore practical communication approaches.

Group discussions highlighted local experience, international best practices and opportunities for further development of strategic communication within football organisations.