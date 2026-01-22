Azerbaijan climb one place in UEFA country ranking

Azerbaijan have improved their position in the UEFA country ranking, moving up by one place.

According to İdman.Biz, the rise became possible thanks to Qarabag’s 3:2 victory over German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the seventh round of the Champions League main stage.

The win earned Azerbaijan 0.500 ranking points. As a result, the country’s total coefficient increased to 22.750, allowing it to move up to 27th place. Slovakia, who sit 28th, have 22.375 points.

It should be noted that the UEFA ranking, which includes 55 countries, is led by England with a coefficient of 106.991.