24 January 2026
EN

Barcelona close to agreement for Genk defender Juvenly Onsteyn

World football
News
24 January 2026 09:41
8
Barcelona close to agreement for Genk defender Juvenly Onsteyn

Barcelona are showing strong interest in central defender Juvenly Onsteyn from Belgian club Genk and are close to reaching an agreement on the terms of a potential transfer.

According to Idman.Biz, citing insider Matteo Moretto, the 18-year-old footballer has already given his consent to move to the Catalan club. Despite having no appearances for Genk’s first team, Barcelona are confident in the player’s potential and view him as part of their long-term development strategy.

Onsteyn currently plays for Jong Genk, the club’s reserve side, and has made 20 appearances in the Belgian second division this season. The defender is primarily used in central defense but can also operate on the left flank.

The young Belgian previously developed in the Ajax youth academy. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at 200,000 euros, which is roughly equivalent to 400,000 manats.

