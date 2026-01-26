Seven foreign head coaches take charge in Matchday 17 of Misli Premier League

A rare milestone related to the number of foreign head coaches was recorded in Matchday 17 of the Misli Premier League.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the official website of the Professional Football League of Azerbaijan, teams in this round were led by seven foreign specialists. They were Valdas Dambrauskas of Sabah, Kurban Berdyev of Turan Tovuz, Sasha Ilic of Sumgayit, Andriy Demchenko of Araz-Nakhchivan, Yuriy Vernydub of Neftchi, Jorge Casquilha of Imishli, and Kakhaber Tskhadadze of Gabala.

It is noted that Sasha Ilic and Kakhaber Tskhadadze, due to suspensions, watched their teams’ matches from outside the technical area.

As a result, the record for the highest number of foreign head coaches simultaneously leading teams in a single round of the Azerbaijan championships was equaled. A similar situation was last recorded in 2011, with this figure previously appearing only in the 2008/2009 and 2011/2012 seasons.