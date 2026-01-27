Farid Iskenderov: I did not expect my goal to spark so much discussion - IDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY + VIDEO

27 January 2026
Azerbaijan football
27 January 2026 10:39
The Matchday 17 fixture of the national championship between Shamakhy and Gabala will be remembered not only for the emphatic 4-0 win by the visitors, but also for a spectacular goal scored in the final seconds of the match. The video of the fourth goal against Shamakhy has been rapidly gaining popularity online.

The Matchday 17 Misli Premier League clash between Shamakhy and Gabala ended in a 0:4 defeat for the hosts, with the highlight coming at the very end of the game. The clip of the final goal has quickly gone viral on social media. İdman.Biz contacted the goalscorer, Gabala midfielder Farid Iskenderov, to learn more about the episode.

"To be honest, I did not expect the video of my goal to become so popular and generate so much discussion. It is very pleasing, especially since it was my debut goal in the Premier League. I am originally from Gabala, a product of the club’s academy, and I have been playing here since the youth teams back in 2010," Iskenderov said.

"The match was already coming to an end when our striker delivered a perfect through ball to me. I controlled it well with one touch and took the shot. The most interesting thing is that before the game I had a feeling I would score. I could literally see from which position I would shoot. This had never happened to me before. I felt that I would score. I believe this is just the first, but far from the last goal I will score for my home club," the Gabala midfielder added.

