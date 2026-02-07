Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe to marry former adult film actress

Former Arsenal player and current Villarreal forward Nicolas Pepe is set to marry his long-term partner, American model and former adult film actress Tiana Trump, İdman.Biz reports.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international has been in a relationship with Trump for around 18 months. The couple are now preparing to take the next step in their personal lives and start a family together.

Pepe supported Trump’s decision to leave the adult entertainment industry, helping her move on from that period of her life. Since then, the pair have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Pepe, who previously played for Arsenal before continuing his career in Spain with Villarreal, is currently focused on regaining consistency on the pitch while building stability away from football.