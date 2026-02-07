Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella caught off guard by Adama Traore during live TV interview - VIDEO

An unexpected moment occurred during a live television interview involving Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, when he was surprised on air by fellow Premier League player Adama Traore.

According to İdman.Biz, Cucurella was speaking to a Spanish television channel when Traore suddenly joined the live broadcast. The moment appeared to visibly unsettle the Chelsea defender, who responded by nervously applauding in an apparent attempt to defuse the situation.

Just seconds before the interruption, Cucurella had said that if he were to encounter Traore on the street, he would not even dare to greet him. He later added that, despite the surprise appearance, he felt more comfortable knowing they were separated by a screen.

The awkward exchange came only a week after a heated incident between the two players during an English League Cup match. In that game, Traore, who plays for West Ham, forcefully knocked Cucurella off the pitch, triggering a brief confrontation involving players from both teams. Chelsea went on to win the match 3–2.

While the situation during the interview was handled without escalation, the episode quickly attracted attention on social media, highlighting the lingering tension between the two players following their recent on-field clash.