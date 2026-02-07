Real Madrid target midfield reinforcements ahead of summer transfer window

Real Madrid are planning to strengthen their midfield during the upcoming summer transfer window as the club looks to address a perceived lack of creativity, İdman.Biz reports cited by ESPN.

The Madrid hierarchy believe the team has struggled to replace the control and invention previously provided by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, both of whom have departed in recent seasons. While Real Madrid have relied more heavily on energy and athleticism in midfield, the club is now keen to add a technically gifted playmaker.

At the top of the shortlist is Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain. However, sources describe a potential deal as extremely difficult, given PSG’s reluctance to sell and the player’s importance to their long-term plans.

Another option discussed internally is Vitinha’s club-mate Fabian Ruiz, who offers a different profile with his experience and versatility. Real Madrid are also monitoring a younger and more affordable alternative in Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar, viewed as a long-term investment rather than an immediate starter.

According to Transfermarkt valuations, Vitinha is currently valued at €110 million, Fabian Ruiz at €40 million, and Smit at €22 million. Any move is expected to depend on Real Madrid’s broader transfer strategy and potential departures later in the window.