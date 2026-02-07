Premier League: Qarabag’s next European opponent seek to end winless run as Liverpool host title showdown - IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

The 25th round of the Premier League is drawing to a close this weekend, attracting heightened interest in Azerbaijan following Qarabag’s recent Champions League defeat to Liverpool (0–6) and the upcoming European play-off tie against Newcastle United.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Arsenal continue to lead the Premier League standings with authority, holding a six-point advantage over their nearest challengers, Manchester City. Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea complete the top five. The round got under way on Friday, 6 February, when Leeds United beat Nottingham Forest 3–1 at Elland Road.

For Azerbaijani fans, particular attention is focused on Newcastle’s home match against Brentford, while the standout fixture of the round takes place at Anfield, where Liverpool welcome Manchester City.

Newcastle United vs Brentford (7 February)

Newcastle are currently enduring a difficult spell. After recording three consecutive Premier League victories, Eddie Howe’s side have now gone three matches without a win. They drew 1–1 with bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers, before losing to Aston Villa (0–2) and suffering a heavy 1–4 defeat against Liverpool. Matters worsened this week when the Magpies were knocked out of the English League Cup, losing 1–3 to Manchester City in the second leg of their semi-final.

Against that backdrop, the Brentford fixture offers Newcastle a timely opportunity to halt their winless run and restore confidence ahead of their European commitments.

Team news remains a key talking point. Head coach Eddie Howe confirmed that Anthony Gordon is struggling with a hamstring issue and is a major doubt, although the club hope the injury is not serious. Howe also revealed that Bruno Guimaraes is close to returning, while a final decision on Lewis Miley will be taken following medical assessment.

Brentford, meanwhile, have their own injury concerns. Josh Dasilva remains sidelined with a knee ligament injury, while Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are both expected to miss the rest of the season with cruciate ligament damage.

Liverpool vs Manchester City (8 February)

From a table perspective, this is one of the defining matches of the round. Manchester City sit second and continue their pursuit of leaders Arsenal, while Liverpool are part of a tightly packed group battling for European qualification places.

Liverpool’s preparations have been shaped by defensive concerns. The club confirmed that Jeremie Frimpong picked up a muscle injury during the Champions League match against Qarabag and will not be available for the visit of Manchester City. Joe Gomez could return to the squad, but is expected to be limited to a substitute role, while Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

For Manchester City, the main uncertainty surrounds Erling Haaland. Manager Pep Guardiola has admitted the striker’s involvement remains in doubt, while there are also question marks over the fitness of Bernardo Silva.

Other Premier League fixtures in round 25:

6 February

Leeds United 3–1 Nottingham Forest

7 February

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Sunderland

Burnley vs West Ham United

Fulham vs Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea

8 February

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s matches in round 25:

1. Arsenal – 53

2. Manchester City – 47

3. Aston Villa – 46

4. Manchester United – 41

5. Chelsea – 40

6. Liverpool – 39

7. Brentford – 36

8. Sunderland – 36

9. Fulham – 34

10. Everton – 34

11. Newcastle United – 33

12. Bournemouth – 33

13. Brighton & Hove Albion – 31

14. Tottenham Hotspur – 29

15. Crystal Palace – 29

16. Leeds United – 29

17. Nottingham Forest – 26

18. West Ham United – 20

19. Burnley – 15

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 8

Teymur Tushiyev