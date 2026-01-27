English football club Arsenal, who are fighting for the Premier League title, still lack a consistent first-choice striker.

According to Idman.Biz, citing foreign media, ongoing issues in attack have pushed the club to restart their search for a new forward. Last summer Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting for £64 million, expecting an immediate impact. However, the Swedish striker has failed to meet expectations and has not scored in the Premier League for nearly three months.

Against this backdrop, Arsenal have turned their attention to Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. Reports suggest the Gunners are considering a summer transfer for the former Manchester City player, with a potential fee of around £86 million.

Questions also remain over other attacking options in Mikel Arteta’s squad. Gabriel Jesus was given an opportunity in the match against Manchester United but failed to impress, and with just one year left on his contract, a summer departure is possible. Kai Havertz, meanwhile, has struggled to secure a regular starting place over the past year due to recurring injuries.

Alvarez brings proven Premier League experience, having scored 19 goals in all competitions across two seasons with Manchester City. In the current Champions League campaign, he has netted four goals in six matches. At Atletico Madrid, under Diego Simeone, the Argentine often operates as a second striker, playing just behind Alexander Sorloth.

In terms of shooting, passing and chance creation statistics, Alvarez outperforms both Gyokeres and Jesus. Arsenal’s interest in the Argentine forward is driven not only by his individual qualities, but also by growing concerns over the effectiveness of the club’s current attacking line.