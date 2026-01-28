28 January 2026
EN

European media write about Liverpool’s fear of Kamilo Duran - VIDEO

World football
News
28 January 2026 12:06
35
European media write about Liverpool’s fear of Kamilo Duran - VIDEO

In the final round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, England’s Liverpool will host Qarabag at Anfield.

This match is one of the most talked-about fixtures in European media, and the reason is simple: Qarabag. The Azerbaijani side have already beaten 38-time Portuguese champions Benfica, taken points from English giants Chelsea, and edged Eintracht Frankfurt with a last-second goal despite refereeing controversies.

Liverpool’s situation is far from ideal. The team approach the game after a 2:3 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League. In the Champions League, however, Liverpool strengthened their push for a top-eight finish with a convincing 3:0 away win over Marseille. The clash with Qarabag carries major significance, as a victory could secure a place in the top eight, while a draw would leave Liverpool dependent on other results.

At the same time, the English club face serious difficulties due to injuries in both defense and attack. Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa and Alexander Isak are sidelined, while Ibrahima Konate is also unavailable due to family reasons.

Qarabag, meanwhile, are not merely participants in this season’s Champions League. The club sit 18th in the standings and, with a positive result, could advance to the playoff stage, which would be a historic achievement. The dramatic late victory over Eintracht Frankfurt has kept those ambitions alive.

Head coach Gurban Gurbanov carefully managed his squad in the recent domestic match against Kapaz, preserving the strength of his starting lineup and avoiding potential injuries. Of the players who featured against Eintracht, only five came on as substitutes: Elvin Jafarguliyev, Marko Jankovic, Leandro Andrade and Kamilo Duran entered the game in the 62nd minute, while Pedro Bicalho replaced Addai in the 82nd.

Qarabag have no injury concerns. Although Badavi Huseynov was forced off in the match against Kapaz, the club’s communications director Anar Hajiyev told Idman.Biz that there is no serious problem and that doctors have confirmed everything is fine.

In recent days, European media have also focused on Qarabag’s Colombian forward Kamilo Duran, who scored twice in the previous round. Reports suggest that Liverpool could suffer against him, especially given the injury problems among their attacking players.

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Qarabag will kick off today at 23:59 Baku time.

@idman.biz UEFA Çempionlar Liqasının liqa mərhələsində son turun oyununda İngiltərənin “Liverpul” klubu doğma meydanda “Qarabağ” komandasını qəbul edəcək. Bu qarşılaşma Avropa mediasında ən çox diqqət çəkən oyunlardan biridir. Səbəb isə sadədir – “Qarabağ”. Hansı ki, 38 dəfə Portuqaliya çempionu olmuş “Benfika” kimi güclü komandaya qələbə çalıb, İngiltərə nəhəngi “Çelsi”dən xal qoparıb, hakim səhvlərinə baxmayaraq “Ayntraxt”ı son saniyələrdə vurduğu qolla çökdürüb. #futbol⚽️ #uefachampionsleague #qarabağfk #qarabagfk ♬ оригинальный звук - Idman və Biz
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Gianluigi Buffon celebrates 48th birthday on same day as Lego anniversary - PHOTO
17:59
World football

Gianluigi Buffon celebrates 48th birthday on same day as Lego anniversary - PHOTO

Iconic goalkeeper’s legendary career reimagined in Lego style on social media
Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ
16:25
World football

Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ

Despite the gap in reputation, Gurban Gurbanov’s side have reasons to believe they can take something from a daunting away trip to England
Arne Slot forced to reshuffle Liverpool defense ahead of Qarabag clash
15:48
World football

Arne Slot forced to reshuffle Liverpool defense ahead of Qarabag clash

Endo could partner Van Dijk as Konate and Gomez miss Champions League match
Juventus interested in former Barcelona player
14:35
World football

Juventus interested in former Barcelona player

Franck Kessie could move to Turin after spells in Spain and Saudi Arabia
Andrey Arshavin: Qarabag will definitely score at Anfield – EXCLUSIVE Idman.Biz
12:44
World football

Andrey Arshavin: Qarabag will definitely score at Anfield – EXCLUSIVE Idman.Biz

Former Arsenal star and author of a famous four-goal haul against Liverpool shares his view ahead of the Champions League clash
Trump reportedly hangs framed photo with Cristiano Ronaldo in the White House - PHOTO
11:32
World football

Trump reportedly hangs framed photo with Cristiano Ronaldo in the White House - PHOTO

Claim circulating on social media has not been confirmed by official sources

Most read

Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta
26 January 09:32
World football

Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta

Roman club are close to sealing a deal with an option to buy
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324
26 January 13:16
MMA

Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324

American fighter rewarded for bout against Paddy Pimblett as UFC increases bonus payouts
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined