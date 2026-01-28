28 January 2026
Trump reportedly hangs framed photo with Cristiano Ronaldo in the White House - PHOTO

It is being claimed that US President Donald Trump has framed a photo taken with Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo and hung it on a wall inside the White House.

According to Idman.Biz, images circulating on social media show Trump and Ronaldo talking in the Oval Office. However, this information has not yet been confirmed by the White House or by official sources close to Trump.

The post has been shared online largely in an ironic tone and is often accompanied by captions such as “Messi, respond”.

It should be noted that the photo in question was taken on November 19, 2025, when Cristiano Ronaldo was received by US President Donald Trump at the White House. During that meeting, the Portuguese footballer was presented with a symbolic White House key, while Ronaldo gifted Trump his signed jersey. Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, was also present at the meeting.

Idman.Biz
