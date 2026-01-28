28 January 2026
Gianluigi Buffon celebrates 48th birthday on same day as Lego anniversary - PHOTO

28 January 2026 17:59
Gianluigi Buffon celebrates 48th birthday on same day as Lego anniversary - PHOTO

Former Italy national team and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is celebrating his 48th birthday today, in an interesting coincidence that falls on the same date as the birthday of the Lego construction toy.

According to Idman.Biz, a series of images has appeared on social media depicting Buffon’s illustrious career in Lego style. The journey of the World Cup winner is presented as a story built piece by piece, highlighting his victories, records and the unique charisma that made him one of the symbols of world football.

Gianluigi Buffon is widely regarded as one of the most decorated and longest-serving goalkeepers in football history. Over the course of his career, he won the FIFA World Cup, claimed numerous domestic league titles and set a number of individual records.

Idman.Biz
