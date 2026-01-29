Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain

The future of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior remains uncertain, as the player has yet to extend his contract with the Spanish club.

According to Idman.Biz, citing The Touchline, if the Brazilian leaves Real Madrid, he could continue his career at one of the leading Champions League clubs capable of offering him a high salary.

The source reports that potential suitors for Vinicius include Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Vinicius Junior is 25 years old. His current contract with Real Madrid runs until the end of the 2026/27 season. In the current campaign, the forward has made 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists.