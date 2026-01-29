29 January 2026
EN

Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain

World football
News
29 January 2026 10:05
36
Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain

The future of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior remains uncertain, as the player has yet to extend his contract with the Spanish club.

According to Idman.Biz, citing The Touchline, if the Brazilian leaves Real Madrid, he could continue his career at one of the leading Champions League clubs capable of offering him a high salary.

The source reports that potential suitors for Vinicius include Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Vinicius Junior is 25 years old. His current contract with Real Madrid runs until the end of the 2026/27 season. In the current campaign, the forward has made 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Guardiola reacts to dramatic Benfica vs Real Madrid finale
14:47
World football

Guardiola reacts to dramatic Benfica vs Real Madrid finale

Manchester City boss praises Mourinho’s bold call after decisive moment in Lisbon
Mourinho admits he was unaware a fourth goal was needed against Real Madrid
13:45
World football

Mourinho admits he was unaware a fourth goal was needed against Real Madrid

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sends Benfica into Champions League play-offs with dramatic stoppage-time header
Mbappe launches scathing criticism of Real Madrid after Champions League defeat
12:47
World football

Mbappe launches scathing criticism of Real Madrid after Champions League defeat

French forward questions team’s mentality following loss to Benfica
Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed
09:36
Football

Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

The club from Aghdam could face Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the knockout playoff round
Gianluigi Buffon celebrates 48th birthday on same day as Lego anniversary - PHOTO
28 January 17:59
World football

Gianluigi Buffon celebrates 48th birthday on same day as Lego anniversary - PHOTO

Iconic goalkeeper’s legendary career reimagined in Lego style on social media
Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ
28 January 16:25
World football

Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ

Despite the gap in reputation, Gurban Gurbanov’s side have reasons to believe they can take something from a daunting away trip to England

Most read

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 January 13:23
Football

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani side set to become the longest-traveling visiting team in Anfield history
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach
27 January 16:13
World football

Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach

Stephan Lichtsteiner takes charge of the Swiss club on a long-term deal until 2029
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined