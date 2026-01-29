Mbappe launches scathing criticism of Real Madrid after Champions League defeat

Kylian Mbappe delivered a brutally honest assessment of Real Madrid’s performance after their UEFA Champions League defeat to Benfica, insisting the problem had nothing to do with tactics or quality.

Speaking after the match, the French forward said the decisive factor was the lack of fighting spirit shown by his team on the pitch.

“We were terrible. We deserve to be outside the top eight,” Mbappe said. “Today it wasn’t about tactics or quality. It was about fighting harder than the opponent. I saw Benfica playing with heart, but I didn’t see that from us.”

Mbappe also voiced strong frustration with what he described as Real Madrid’s inconsistency throughout the campaign.

“We can’t keep playing like this, being good one day and bad the next. That’s not how champions behave. Qualifying for the play-offs in this way is painful. Benfica’s fourth goal didn’t change anything for us, it just made an already embarrassing situation even worse,” he added.

The 25-year-old forward ended his remarks by addressing the club’s supporters, expressing hope for their backing despite the disappointing result.

“Will the fans whistle us again this weekend? I hope the Bernabeu will be on our side and support us,” Mbappe said.