29 January 2026
EN

Mbappe launches scathing criticism of Real Madrid after Champions League defeat

World football
News
29 January 2026 12:47
28
Mbappe launches scathing criticism of Real Madrid after Champions League defeat

Kylian Mbappe delivered a brutally honest assessment of Real Madrid’s performance after their UEFA Champions League defeat to Benfica, insisting the problem had nothing to do with tactics or quality.

Speaking after the match, the French forward said the decisive factor was the lack of fighting spirit shown by his team on the pitch.

“We were terrible. We deserve to be outside the top eight,” Mbappe said. “Today it wasn’t about tactics or quality. It was about fighting harder than the opponent. I saw Benfica playing with heart, but I didn’t see that from us.”

Mbappe also voiced strong frustration with what he described as Real Madrid’s inconsistency throughout the campaign.

“We can’t keep playing like this, being good one day and bad the next. That’s not how champions behave. Qualifying for the play-offs in this way is painful. Benfica’s fourth goal didn’t change anything for us, it just made an already embarrassing situation even worse,” he added.

The 25-year-old forward ended his remarks by addressing the club’s supporters, expressing hope for their backing despite the disappointing result.

“Will the fans whistle us again this weekend? I hope the Bernabeu will be on our side and support us,” Mbappe said.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Guardiola reacts to dramatic Benfica vs Real Madrid finale
14:47
World football

Guardiola reacts to dramatic Benfica vs Real Madrid finale

Manchester City boss praises Mourinho’s bold call after decisive moment in Lisbon
Mourinho admits he was unaware a fourth goal was needed against Real Madrid
13:45
World football

Mourinho admits he was unaware a fourth goal was needed against Real Madrid

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sends Benfica into Champions League play-offs with dramatic stoppage-time header
Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain
10:05
World football

Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain

Several top Champions League clubs are monitoring the situation of the Brazilian forward
Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed
09:36
Football

Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

The club from Aghdam could face Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the knockout playoff round
Gianluigi Buffon celebrates 48th birthday on same day as Lego anniversary - PHOTO
28 January 17:59
World football

Gianluigi Buffon celebrates 48th birthday on same day as Lego anniversary - PHOTO

Iconic goalkeeper’s legendary career reimagined in Lego style on social media
Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ
28 January 16:25
World football

Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ

Despite the gap in reputation, Gurban Gurbanov’s side have reasons to believe they can take something from a daunting away trip to England

Most read

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 January 13:23
Football

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani side set to become the longest-traveling visiting team in Anfield history
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach
27 January 16:13
World football

Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach

Stephan Lichtsteiner takes charge of the Swiss club on a long-term deal until 2029
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined