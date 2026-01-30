30 January 2026
EN

Opta name Arsenal as Champions League favourites in updated 2025/26 forecast

World football
News
30 January 2026 11:06
43
Opta name Arsenal as Champions League favourites in updated 2025/26 forecast

Analytics company Opta has released an updated projection for the outcome of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season, with Arsenal emerging as the leading contenders for the trophy.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Opta data as of 30 January, Arsenal are rated as the tournament’s main favourites. The north London club are given a 30 percent chance of lifting the Champions League, alongside a 47 percent probability of reaching the final and a 64 percent likelihood of progressing to the semi-finals.

Bayern Munich sit second in the rankings with a 15 percent chance of overall victory. They are followed by Manchester City on 10 percent and Liverpool on nine percent. The top six is completed by Chelsea and Barcelona, whose title chances are assessed at eight and seven percent respectively.

Just outside that group are Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle and Inter. Opta’s model gives less than a five percent chance of winning the competition to Sporting, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.

Context

One of the more striking elements of Opta’s forecast is the relatively modest outlook for Real Madrid, the record 15-time Champions League winners. Several clubs are rated ahead of them in terms of progression to the latter stages. Tottenham, for instance, are ranked 11th overall for outright victory but are given a 57 percent chance of reaching the quarter-finals, a 21 percent probability of making the semi-finals, six percent of reaching the final and a two percent chance of winning the competition.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Europa League draw: Nottingham Forest set for Fenerbahce test in play-off round
16:44
World football

Europa League draw: Nottingham Forest set for Fenerbahce test in play-off round

Premier League side face tough February tie as route to last 16 is confirmed
Kaka Ronaldo Messi goes viral after senior squad call-up in Indonesia
16:23
World football

Kaka Ronaldo Messi goes viral after senior squad call-up in Indonesia

Teenage midfielder attracts global attention following inclusion in PSM Makassar matchday squad
Champions League draw: Qarabag and other clubs learn their play-off opponents
15:46
World football

Champions League draw: Qarabag and other clubs learn their play-off opponents

Azerbaijani champions set for February showdown with Newcastle United as route to last 16 is confirmed
Son of Robin van Persie suffers serious knee injury in Europa League clash
11:48
World football

Son of Robin van Persie suffers serious knee injury in Europa League clash

Feyenoord youngster carried off against Real Betis as club’s European campaign comes to an end
Nine Premier League clubs remain in European competition
10:30
World football

Nine Premier League clubs remain in European competition

England lead the way across UEFA tournaments as rivals from Spain, Italy and Germany chase from behind
Manchester United step up hunt for a new left-back as scouts watch Nathaniel Brown in Germany
09:41
World football

Manchester United step up hunt for a new left-back as scouts watch Nathaniel Brown in Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt defender is emerging as a serious summer target amid growing Premier League interest

Most read

Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus
29 January 17:58
Football

Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus

Key dates, format and potential ties as Europe’s elite prepare for the road to the last 16
Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed
29 January 09:36
Football

Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

The club from Aghdam could face Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the knockout playoff round
Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ
28 January 16:25
World football

Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ

Despite the gap in reputation, Gurban Gurbanov’s side have reasons to believe they can take something from a daunting away trip to England
How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO
29 January 14:16
Azerbaijan football

How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO

Reaching the play-offs has already brought the club from Aghdam record UEFA prize money for Azerbaijan