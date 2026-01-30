Son of Robin van Persie suffers serious knee injury in Europa League clash

Shaquil van Persie, the son of former Netherlands striker Robin van Persie, suffered a serious knee injury during a UEFA Europa League match, casting a shadow over Feyenoord’s final European outing of the season.

According to Idman.Biz, the incident occurred during the league-phase fixture against Real Betis. In one of the challenges, the young forward collapsed onto the turf and was unable to get back to his feet or leave the pitch under his own power.

Shaquil van Persie was stretchered off the field, with the distressing moment unfolding in front of his father, who was watching from the stands. Medical staff attended to the player immediately, but the full extent of the injury has yet to be confirmed.

No official diagnosis or recovery timeframe has been announced so far, leaving Feyenoord and the player’s camp awaiting further assessments.

Context

The injury came on a disappointing night for Feyenoord, who concluded their Europa League campaign in 29th place in the league phase, missing out on progression to the knockout rounds. For Shaquil van Persie, the setback represents a significant blow at an important stage of his development, as he continues to build his career under the inevitable spotlight attached to his famous surname.