30 January 2026
EN

Manchester United step up hunt for a new left-back as scouts watch Nathaniel Brown in Germany

World football
News
30 January 2026 09:41
11
Manchester United have intensified their search for a new left-back and have sent scouts to Germany to monitor Nathaniel Brown of Eintracht Frankfurt, İdman.Biz reports citing by TEAMtalk.

Sources indicate the 22-year-old is expected to leave the Bundesliga side this summer, with any interested club likely to face a fee north of £40 million (€46 million). Eintracht are bracing themselves for strong interest from the Premier League, where Brown’s profile has been steadily rising.

Brown has featured in 27 matches across all competitions this season, contributing one goal and six assists. He remains under contract until the summer of 2030, while Transfermarkt currently values the defender at €35 million.

