Azerbaijan records fastest growth in football transfers across Europe, FIFA report shows

Azerbaijan recorded the fastest growth rate in football transfers in Europe last year compared with 2024, according to a report published by FIFA.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the governing body’s latest global transfer review shows that Azerbaijani clubs completed a total of 162 player transfers in 2025, a figure that represents the sharpest year-on-year increase among European nations.

The report also highlights leading growth trends in other confederations. In South America (CONMEBOL), Brazil registered the highest rise in transfer activity, while Mexico led the way in North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF). Libya topped the rankings in Africa (CAF), with Kyrgyzstan recording the fastest growth in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Context

Despite the rapid increase in transfer activity, Azerbaijan ranked 58th overall in FIFA’s global standings for total number of transfers and financial turnover in 2025. The figures underline the growing dynamism of the Azerbaijani football market, even if spending levels remain modest compared to Europe’s major leagues. Analysts note that the trend reflects increased squad turnover, a stronger focus on player recruitment and the gradual integration of Azerbaijani clubs into the wider international transfer system.