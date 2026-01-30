30 January 2026
EN

Azerbaijan records fastest growth in football transfers across Europe, FIFA report shows

World football
News
30 January 2026 17:56
28
Azerbaijan records fastest growth in football transfers across Europe, FIFA report shows

Azerbaijan recorded the fastest growth rate in football transfers in Europe last year compared with 2024, according to a report published by FIFA.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the governing body’s latest global transfer review shows that Azerbaijani clubs completed a total of 162 player transfers in 2025, a figure that represents the sharpest year-on-year increase among European nations.

The report also highlights leading growth trends in other confederations. In South America (CONMEBOL), Brazil registered the highest rise in transfer activity, while Mexico led the way in North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF). Libya topped the rankings in Africa (CAF), with Kyrgyzstan recording the fastest growth in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Context

Despite the rapid increase in transfer activity, Azerbaijan ranked 58th overall in FIFA’s global standings for total number of transfers and financial turnover in 2025. The figures underline the growing dynamism of the Azerbaijani football market, even if spending levels remain modest compared to Europe’s major leagues. Analysts note that the trend reflects increased squad turnover, a stronger focus on player recruitment and the gradual integration of Azerbaijani clubs into the wider international transfer system.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Europa League draw: Nottingham Forest set for Fenerbahce test in play-off round
16:44
World football

Europa League draw: Nottingham Forest set for Fenerbahce test in play-off round

Premier League side face tough February tie as route to last 16 is confirmed
Kaka Ronaldo Messi goes viral after senior squad call-up in Indonesia
16:23
World football

Kaka Ronaldo Messi goes viral after senior squad call-up in Indonesia

Teenage midfielder attracts global attention following inclusion in PSM Makassar matchday squad
Champions League draw: Qarabag and other clubs learn their play-off opponents
15:46
World football

Champions League draw: Qarabag and other clubs learn their play-off opponents

Azerbaijani champions set for February showdown with Newcastle United as route to last 16 is confirmed
Son of Robin van Persie suffers serious knee injury in Europa League clash
11:48
World football

Son of Robin van Persie suffers serious knee injury in Europa League clash

Feyenoord youngster carried off against Real Betis as club’s European campaign comes to an end
Opta name Arsenal as Champions League favourites in updated 2025/26 forecast
11:06
World football

Opta name Arsenal as Champions League favourites in updated 2025/26 forecast

London side lead probability model as Real Madrid trail several rivals despite European pedigree
Nine Premier League clubs remain in European competition
10:30
World football

Nine Premier League clubs remain in European competition

England lead the way across UEFA tournaments as rivals from Spain, Italy and Germany chase from behind

Most read

Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus
29 January 17:58
Football

Champions League play-off draw explained as knockout phase comes into focus

Key dates, format and potential ties as Europe’s elite prepare for the road to the last 16
Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed
29 January 09:36
Football

Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

The club from Aghdam could face Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the knockout playoff round
How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO
29 January 14:16
Azerbaijan football

How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO

Reaching the play-offs has already brought the club from Aghdam record UEFA prize money for Azerbaijan
Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ
28 January 16:25
World football

Liverpool vs Qarabag: how the Azerbaijani champions could shock Anfield - ANALYSIS BY İDMAN.BİZ

Despite the gap in reputation, Gurban Gurbanov’s side have reasons to believe they can take something from a daunting away trip to England