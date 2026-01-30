30 January 2026
Champions League draw: Qarabag and other clubs learn their play-off opponents

30 January 2026 15:46
The draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League play-off round has been completed, with Qarabag discovering they will face Newcastle United in one of the most eye-catching ties of the stage.

The first legs of the play-off matches will be played on 17 and 18 February, with the return fixtures scheduled for 24 and 25 February. Seeded teams will host the second leg. The winners of these two-legged ties will advance to the round of 16, where they will join the eight best teams from the league phase. The draw for the last-16 stage is set to take place on 27 February.

For Qarabag, the meeting with Newcastle represents another significant chapter in the club’s European story. The Azerbaijani side have become regular participants in the latter stages of continental competitions and are no strangers to facing opponents from Europe’s top leagues. A tie against a Premier League club further underlines Qarabag’s growing reputation and experience on the Champions League stage.

Champions League play-off ties (2025/26):

Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid
Galatasaray vs Juventus
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain
Qarabag vs Newcastle United
Bodo/Glimt vs Inter
Benfica vs Real Madrid

Context

The play-off round serves as the final gateway to the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League. For British fans, Qarabag vs Newcastle adds extra intrigue, with Eddie Howe’s side facing a challenging European away tie against a team known for its organisation, resilience and strong home support. For Qarabag, the clash offers another opportunity to make a statement on Europe’s biggest club stage.

