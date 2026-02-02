2 February 2026
EN

Diego Lopes avoids serious injury after UFC 325 defeat to Volkanovski

MMA
News
2 February 2026 11:34
40
Diego Lopes has avoided serious injuries following his title fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 325.

The bout, which headlined the event, ended with Volkanovski retaining his title via unanimous decision after five rounds. Shortly after the fight, concerns emerged over Lopes’ condition when his representative Jason House posted a photo on social media suggesting the Brazilian may have suffered fractures in both legs.

Lopes later provided an update, confirming that initial fears of broken feet were not fully realised. Medical examinations revealed fractures in both feet, but surgery will not be required. The 29-year-old explained that he will need to wear protective orthotic boots and use crutches for several weeks as part of his recovery.

Despite the defeat, Lopes’ performance against one of the division’s most dominant champions was widely noted, underlining his rapid rise in the featherweight ranks. Volkanovski, meanwhile, continues to reinforce his status as one of the UFC’s most consistent titleholders, having turned back another high-level challenger.

