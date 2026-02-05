Rafael Fiziev drops out of UFC lightweight top 10 after loss at UFC 325

Azerbaijani mixed martial artist Rafael Fiziev has dropped out of the UFC lightweight top 10 rankings following his recent defeat.

According to İdman.Biz, the American promotion released its updated rankings after UFC 325, which took place in Sydney, Australia. At the event, Fiziev suffered a technical knockout loss in the second round against Brazilian fighter Mauricio Ruffy.

Under the revised rankings, Fiziev dropped two positions to 11th place, moving outside the top 10. His place among the leading contenders was taken by Ruffy, who climbed to ninth following his victory.

In the lightweight division, the championship remains held by Ilia Topuria, while interim champion Justin Gaethje currently leads the contenders’ rankings. In the UFC system, the reigning champion is listed separately and does not occupy a numbered position, with the rankings reflecting the order of challengers for the title.

The updated UFC lightweight top 10 after the Sydney event is as follows:

1. Justin Gaethje (USA)

2. Arman Tsarukyan (Armenia)

3. Charles Oliveira (Brazil)

4. Max Holloway (USA)

5. Benoit Saint Denis (France)

6. Paddy Pimblett (England)

7. Mateusz Gamrot (Poland)

8. Dan Hooker (New Zealand)

9. Mauricio Ruffy (Brazil)

10. Renato Moicano (Brazil)