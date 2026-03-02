Gurban Gurbanov: “Being a coach is not easy” - VIDEO

Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov has said that coaching at the highest level requires constant self-improvement, leadership and responsibility, describing the profession as far from easy, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking at the inaugural Coaches Forum in Azerbaijan during the first panel session titled The role of the head coach: leader, educator or manager, Gurbanov reflected on the realities of modern football management.

“Being a coach is not an easy job. If I do not show love and respect for my profession, I can never become a successful coach,” he said.

The experienced manager stressed that a head coach must combine several roles at once. “In my view, a coach must always act as a leader. In football especially, this quality is crucial. The responsibility lies with us and the final decision always belongs to the head coach. There is a principle in football: if the team wins, the players win; if the team loses, the head coach loses. I have always believed this approach to be correct.”

Gurbanov underlined the importance of standing alongside players rather than above them. “We demand, they execute. That is why footballers must receive maximum support at all times. Even if I am over 60, I must continue developing myself. A coach should not only guide players but also remain physically involved in training.”

He also raised concerns about infrastructure and training conditions, pointing to a recent trip to Antalya. “The most important element in football is passing. If training sessions take place on poor-quality pitches and each player is required to make around 50 passes, it becomes extremely difficult. Such conditions negatively affect performance and weaken motivation. In this respect, we lag behind European football. I have always spoken openly about this. Without proper conditions, an athlete cannot develop.”

Despite the challenges, Gurbanov expressed optimism about the future, insisting that Azerbaijan possesses significant young talent. “I hope that in our country, not only in sport but in all fields, we will produce specialists of the highest level,” he added.