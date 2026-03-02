2 March 2026
EN

Gurban Gurbanov: “Being a coach is not easy” - VIDEO

Other
News
2 March 2026 13:47
33
Gurban Gurbanov: “Being a coach is not easy”

Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov has said that coaching at the highest level requires constant self-improvement, leadership and responsibility, describing the profession as far from easy, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking at the inaugural Coaches Forum in Azerbaijan during the first panel session titled The role of the head coach: leader, educator or manager, Gurbanov reflected on the realities of modern football management.

“Being a coach is not an easy job. If I do not show love and respect for my profession, I can never become a successful coach,” he said.

The experienced manager stressed that a head coach must combine several roles at once. “In my view, a coach must always act as a leader. In football especially, this quality is crucial. The responsibility lies with us and the final decision always belongs to the head coach. There is a principle in football: if the team wins, the players win; if the team loses, the head coach loses. I have always believed this approach to be correct.”

Gurbanov underlined the importance of standing alongside players rather than above them. “We demand, they execute. That is why footballers must receive maximum support at all times. Even if I am over 60, I must continue developing myself. A coach should not only guide players but also remain physically involved in training.”

He also raised concerns about infrastructure and training conditions, pointing to a recent trip to Antalya. “The most important element in football is passing. If training sessions take place on poor-quality pitches and each player is required to make around 50 passes, it becomes extremely difficult. Such conditions negatively affect performance and weaken motivation. In this respect, we lag behind European football. I have always spoken openly about this. Without proper conditions, an athlete cannot develop.”

Despite the challenges, Gurbanov expressed optimism about the future, insisting that Azerbaijan possesses significant young talent. “I hope that in our country, not only in sport but in all fields, we will produce specialists of the highest level,” he added.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov: “I congratulate our athletes on their medal successes”
13:05
Other

Farid Gayibov: “I congratulate our athletes on their medal successes”

Sports minister reflects on Youth Week, international cooperation and Azerbaijan’s recent sporting achievements
Farid Gayibov: “Encouraging to see so many recognised specialists at the forum”
11:59
Other

Farid Gayibov: “Encouraging to see so many recognised specialists at the forum” - VIDEO

Farid Gayibov underlines responsibility of coaches at Azerbaijan’s inaugural Coaches Forum
Baku hosts inaugural Coaches Forum as Azerbaijan marks Sports Week
11:17
Other

Baku hosts inaugural Coaches Forum as Azerbaijan marks Sports Week - PHOTO

National and international experts gather at Baku Crystal Hall for landmark event
What can Baku learn from Melbourne’s sporting model?
28 February 15:25
Other

What can Baku learn from Melbourne’s sporting model?

As Azerbaijan prepares to become the 2026 World Sports Capital, lessons from Australia’s events powerhouse offer a blueprint for long-term growth

Baku hosts launch of pioneering rehabilitation manual for sports professionals - PHOTO/VIDEO
28 February 13:10
Other

Baku hosts launch of pioneering rehabilitation manual for sports professionals - PHOTO/VIDEO

New publication marks first specialised textbook on comprehensive rehabilitation in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s sports minister pays tribute on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy
26 February 10:45
Other

Azerbaijan’s sports minister pays tribute on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

Farid Gayibov and ministry officials lay flowers at memorial to honour victims

Most read

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril
28 February 17:49
World football

Sydney Sweeney makes surprise appearance at Sporting win over Estoril - VIDEO

Hollywood star shows her skills on the pitch and pays tribute to Bruno Fernandes
Alex Pereira vacates UFC light heavyweight title and moves up in weight
28 February 10:40
MMA

Alex Pereira vacates UFC light heavyweight title and moves up in weight

Prochazka and Ulberg set to fight for vacant belt at UFC 327 on 12 April
Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined
14:17
World football

Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined

FIFA retains authority to name a replacement should Iran withdraw from the tournament
Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move
28 February 11:40
World football

Klopp sets strict conditions for potential Real Madrid move

Former Liverpool manager demands defensive reinforcements and bold squad overhaul