28 February 2026
Baku hosts launch of pioneering rehabilitation manual for sports professionals - PHOTO/VIDEO

28 February 2026 13:10
35
A formal presentation of the book From Foundations to Details took place at the Baku Book Center, marking a significant milestone for sports medicine and rehabilitation education in Azerbaijan.

The author, Roman Yagoda, executive director of the Austrian organisation Complex Core+ and curator of the physiotherapy programme at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, introduced what is described as the country’s first specialised textbook focused on comprehensive rehabilitation and sports recovery exercises. The publication was developed as part of a joint project between the academy and Complex Core+.

According to İdman.Biz, the event was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anar Aliyev, rector of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy Fuad Hajiyev, as well as representatives of state institutions, military personnel, war veterans and sports specialists.

Speakers highlighted that the rehabilitation and recovery programme outlined in the book is based on protocols from University College London. The work was carried out under the supervision of Professor Mike Lazmore, head of the academy’s master’s programme, with the involvement of the Sports Medical Research Laboratory staff, graduates of the Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation programme and the author’s team.

The methodology has already been applied in the rehabilitation of servicemen and veterans, as well as in functional diagnostics and medical support for national team athletes. Project data indicate that of 110 servicemen who underwent rehabilitation during and after the war period, 75 per cent returned to active duty following recovery. In addition, more than 500 athletes from various federations and clubs have undergone functional diagnostics and medical monitoring at the academy’s laboratory.

Photography illustrating the exercises featured in the book was carried out with student participation at the MediaLab centre, while layout and design were completed by master’s students in sports journalism at the academy. The publication is intended not only as a textbook for students but also as a practical guide for physiotherapists, coaches and fitness specialists in their daily professional work.

The presentation concluded with a book signing session and a group photograph of participants.

Idman.Biz
