5 March 2026
Gazakh hosts sports parade to launch Sports Capital 2026 project - FOTO/VIDEO

5 March 2026 15:30
A sports parade and the official launch ceremony of the Gazakh Sports Capital 2026 project are being held in the Azerbaijani city of Gazakh to mark the National Day of Physical Education and Sport on 5 March.

According to Idman.Biz, the event is organised as part of the national Sports Week programme through the joint efforts of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan and the Gazakh District Executive Authority.

The celebration brings together local athletes, sports organisations and residents, highlighting the region’s role in promoting sport and healthy lifestyles. Gazakh was earlier named Azerbaijan’s Sports Capital for 2026, a status that includes hosting a series of sporting initiatives and events throughout the year.

The ceremony also features cultural performances, with well known Azerbaijani singers Mardan Kazimov and Murad Arif scheduled to perform during the festivities.

The launch of the project is expected to strengthen the development of sport in the region while encouraging greater youth participation in physical activity.

