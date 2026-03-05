Azerbaijan celebrates National Day of Physical Education and Sport

Azerbaijan marks the National Day of Physical Education and Sport on 5 March each year, a date that reflects the country’s long standing commitment to developing sport at both grassroots and elite levels, Idman.Biz reports.

The day was officially established by a presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on 4 March 2005. The choice of date is symbolic. On 5 March 1995, then president Heydar Aliyev met with winners and medallists of world and European championships at the Baku Sports Palace, founded the National Sports Fund and laid the foundations for a new strategy for the development of sport in the country.

Attention to sport increased further after Ilham Aliyev was elected president of the National Olympic Committee in 1997. Since then Azerbaijan has invested heavily in sports infrastructure, building modern Olympic sports complexes not only in Baku but also across the regions.

Over the past decades Azerbaijani athletes have achieved significant results at the Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as world and European championships, regularly raising the country’s tricolour flag on international podiums. These successes have been supported by a growing training system and expanding sports infrastructure.

The year 2026 is particularly notable for Azerbaijan’s sporting ambitions. Baku has been named the World Sports Capital for 2026 by the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES), recognising the city’s infrastructure, social initiatives and experience in hosting major international competitions. The title was officially handed over to Baku from Monaco.

The city will also host several high profile events, including the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit from 24 to 28 May, which will bring together leaders of international federations, global sports organisations and sponsors.

Earlier in the year, from 30 April to 3 May, Baku will stage the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena, featuring many of the continent’s top athletes. The Baku City Circuit will again host a round of the Formula 1 season, continuing Azerbaijan’s presence on the global motorsport calendar.

Looking ahead, the country is also preparing to co host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2027 together with Uzbekistan, a move expected to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s reputation as a destination for major international sporting events.