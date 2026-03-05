Gazakh hosts sports showcase as Azerbaijan’s Sports Capital 2026 project begins - PHOTO

A sports exhibition featuring local athletes has been held in the Azerbaijani city of Gazakh, which has been named the country’s Sports Capital for 2026.

According to Idman.Biz, the event highlighted both the city’s sporting potential and its rich historical heritage. Young athletes from several disciplines took part in demonstrations during the exhibition.

Teenage competitors in judo, chess, wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, football and arm wrestling showcased their skills, with their performances adding a lively atmosphere to the event.

Alongside the sporting displays, visitors were also able to explore an exhibition dedicated to culture and history. Books reflecting the city’s past, traditional musical instruments and other examples of cultural heritage were presented to the public.

The exhibition is part of a wider programme of events planned for the year, as Gazakh prepares to host numerous sporting initiatives under the Sports Capital 2026 project.

The official opening ceremony of the Sports Capital 2026 programme is scheduled to take place in Gazakh later today.