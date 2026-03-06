Middle East crisis disrupts regional sport as tournaments cancelled and flights halted - Idman.Biz review

The escalating crisis surrounding Iran is beginning to have a noticeable impact on sport across the Middle East, affecting both the organisation of competitions and the movement of athletes and teams.

According to Idman.Biz, several countries in the region have already experienced cancellations and postponements of sporting events, while airspace closures and widespread flight disruptions have created serious logistical difficulties.

One of the first consequences of the crisis was the suspension of sporting competitions in Qatar, where the national football association announced that all tournaments had been postponed until further notice. Similar steps were taken in Bahrain, where sporting activity has also been temporarily halted. At the continental level, the Asian Football Confederation has been forced to reschedule several AFC Champions League matches in the western region.

Motorsport has also been affected. The FIA World Endurance Championship round in Qatar, which was scheduled to open the new season, has officially been postponed. Meanwhile, the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix has been placed under review, with organisers acknowledging that closed airspace and security concerns make hosting the event increasingly difficult.

Basketball competitions have faced disruption as well. The International Basketball Federation has postponed several matches in Groups C and D of the Asian qualifiers for the 2027 FIBA World Cup, including games involving the national teams of Iran, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

Tennis has also been impacted. An ATP Challenger tournament in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates was cancelled following a security-related incident, with organisers reportedly arranging evacuation flights for some participants.

Transport disruption has become one of the most significant challenges. Since tensions escalated, the number of cancelled flights through major Gulf aviation hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, has surged dramatically. Aviation monitoring services report tens of thousands of cancellations, directly affecting the travel plans of athletes, coaches, officials and supporters.

Freight logistics have also been affected. Reduced air cargo capacity in the region has complicated the delivery of sporting equipment, broadcast technology and other essential infrastructure needed to stage major tournaments.

Teams themselves have already begun to feel the consequences. Iraq’s national team, for instance, faces uncertainty over participation in upcoming intercontinental play-off matches for the FIFA World Cup due to transport disruptions and flight delays. Some athletes have even found themselves temporarily stranded at regional airports while attempting to reach their next competitions.

For now, several major sporting events remain on schedule, though organisers are closely monitoring developments. Many international federations have stated that they are continuing to assess security risks and remain ready to revise competition calendars should the situation escalate further.

As a result, the crisis around Iran is already reshaping the sporting landscape of the Middle East, where politics and security concerns are increasingly interfering with the normal rhythm of international sport.