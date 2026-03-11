11 March 2026
Finnish couple win traditional wife-carrying race in Surrey - VIDEO

11 March 2026 14:59
Finnish couple win traditional wife-carrying race in Surrey

A Finnish couple have won the annual wife-carrying competition held in the English county of Surrey, continuing the Nordic country’s dominance in the unusual sport.

According to Idman.Biz, the event, which has become a popular local tradition, was inspired by the famous Finnish wife-carrying championships. Organisers introduced the competition in Surrey in 2008 after adopting the concept from Finland.

The race sees male participants carry their partners along a short obstacle course, combining elements of strength, balance and speed. This year’s winners, who travelled from Finland to take part, crossed the finish line first and were awarded the traditional prize - a 12-litre barrel of English beer.

The competition has grown into a lively attraction that draws both local residents and tourists each year. Spectators gather to watch the entertaining contest, which mixes sport with humour and community spirit.

Wife-carrying originated in Finland in the 1990s and has since spread to several countries, often appearing at festivals and summer sporting events.

