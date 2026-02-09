Khankendi name was decisive factor in my decision, says new head coach Zaur Gajiyev - VIDEO

Newly appointed FC Khankendi head coach Zaur Gajiyev has explained that the club’s name and symbolism played a decisive role in his decision to take the job, despite having offers from elsewhere.

Speaking to Idman.Biz, Gajiyev said Khankendi carried a special meaning for him that went beyond football. “Even though I had proposals from several clubs, the name Khankendi was decisive for me. This city was under occupation for many years and was liberated thanks to the army, the will of the president and the people,” he said.

The coach believes the club has the potential to grow beyond its current status in Azerbaijan’s Second League. “Khankendi should represent Azerbaijan not only in the Second League, but one day in Europe as well. I believe I can achieve serious results with this team, and we are already working in that direction,” Gajiyev added.

He also outlined clear objectives for the season, making no secret of his ambitions. “Our goal is to win the Second League. I see Garadagh Lokbatan as our main rivals. They are an experienced side, but we are confident we can become champions,” the coach said.

Khankendi are currently preparing for the new campaign, with a friendly match against Zangezur taking place in Baku at the Ismet Gayibov Stadium. The appointment of Gajiyev is seen as part of a broader effort to build a competitive project rooted in sporting ambition and symbolic significance.