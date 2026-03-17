17 March 2026
EN

Zira goalkeeper Thiago Silva outlines club targets for the rest of the season

Azerbaijan Championship
News
17 March 2026 11:59
25
Zira goalkeeper Thiago Silva outlines club targets for the rest of the season

Zira goalkeeper Thiago Silva has spoken about the club’s ambitions for the remainder of the season, saying the team is targeting a top-three finish in the Azerbaijan Premier League while also focusing strongly on winning the national cup, İdman.Biz reports.

In an interview with Sportnet, the Brazilian goalkeeper admitted that finishing first or second in the league will be extremely difficult given the current standings, but stressed that Zira still have clear objectives before the campaign ends.

“It’s clear that we want to finish third. At the moment it’s very difficult, almost impossible, to become first or second. That’s why we want to secure third place and win the Azerbaijan Cup,” Silva said.

The goalkeeper also acknowledged that the team faces a challenging run of fixtures in the closing stages of the season, but insisted that the players remain determined to fight in every match.

“We know that difficult opponents await us in our final games and it will not be easy. But we are still working hard and we will fight until the end in every match,” he explained.

Silva added that winning the domestic cup has become a major focus for the club.

“As I said, we want to win the cup. This is our goal and the time has come for Zira to win a trophy. We are focused both on the cup and on finishing third in the league,” he said.

The 30-year-old also addressed speculation about his future, noting that his current contract with Zira is nearing its end but insisting he is not thinking about it for now.

“Right now I cannot answer that question. My contract is ending, everyone knows that, but I am not worried about it and I am not discussing it with the club at the moment. I’m focused only on this season. When the season ends, I will have time to decide where I will play next,” Silva concluded.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Sabah deny interest in former Atletico Madrid midfielder Toni Moya
12 March 12:34
Azerbaijan Championship

Sabah deny interest in former Atletico Madrid midfielder Toni Moya

Azerbaijani league leaders dismiss transfer rumours linking them with Zaragoza player
Neftchi coach Vernydub praises Azerbaijani league but raises concerns over pitch quality
10 March 16:40
Azerbaijan Championship

Neftchi coach Vernydub praises Azerbaijani league but raises concerns over pitch quality

Ukrainian manager says Qarabag, Sabah and Neftchi could compete for top places in the Ukrainian league
Qarabag midfielder Andrade pleased with dominant win but urges focus in title race
9 March 16:09
Football

Qarabag midfielder Andrade pleased with dominant win but urges focus in title race

Cape Verde international says champions must remain sharp as they turn full attention to the Misli Premier League after their Champions League campaign

Khankendi name was decisive factor in my decision, says new head coach Zaur Gajiyev
9 February 13:12
Azerbaijan Championship

Khankendi name was decisive factor in my decision, says new head coach Zaur Gajiyev - VIDEO

Coach targets Second League title and sets sights on taking the club beyond domestic football
Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO
6 February 14:24
Football

Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO

Taher Gozal says club faces intense run of fixtures around Champions League play-off ties with Newcastle

Sabah crowned winter champions of the 2025/26 Misli Premier League
23 December 2025 12:18
Azerbaijan Championship

Sabah crowned winter champions of the 2025/26 Misli Premier League

The Baku club will head into the New Year as league leaders for the first time in their history

Most read

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash
16 March 18:25
World football

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash

Spanish giants name 26-man squad for Champions League last-16 second leg at the Etihad
Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO
16 March 09:33
World football

Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO

Dutch coach praises Galatasaray atmosphere but believes Anfield can inspire Champions League turnaround
F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards
16 March 13:04
Other

F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards

Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 drama claims one award as Lewis Hamilton misses ceremony due to Chinese Grand Prix
Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash
16 March 14:23
World football

Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash

Leonard Prescott could become the youngest goalkeeper in the competition’s history