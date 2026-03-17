Zira goalkeeper Thiago Silva outlines club targets for the rest of the season

Zira goalkeeper Thiago Silva has spoken about the club’s ambitions for the remainder of the season, saying the team is targeting a top-three finish in the Azerbaijan Premier League while also focusing strongly on winning the national cup, İdman.Biz reports.

In an interview with Sportnet, the Brazilian goalkeeper admitted that finishing first or second in the league will be extremely difficult given the current standings, but stressed that Zira still have clear objectives before the campaign ends.

“It’s clear that we want to finish third. At the moment it’s very difficult, almost impossible, to become first or second. That’s why we want to secure third place and win the Azerbaijan Cup,” Silva said.

The goalkeeper also acknowledged that the team faces a challenging run of fixtures in the closing stages of the season, but insisted that the players remain determined to fight in every match.

“We know that difficult opponents await us in our final games and it will not be easy. But we are still working hard and we will fight until the end in every match,” he explained.

Silva added that winning the domestic cup has become a major focus for the club.

“As I said, we want to win the cup. This is our goal and the time has come for Zira to win a trophy. We are focused both on the cup and on finishing third in the league,” he said.

The 30-year-old also addressed speculation about his future, noting that his current contract with Zira is nearing its end but insisting he is not thinking about it for now.

“Right now I cannot answer that question. My contract is ending, everyone knows that, but I am not worried about it and I am not discussing it with the club at the moment. I’m focused only on this season. When the season ends, I will have time to decide where I will play next,” Silva concluded.