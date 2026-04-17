Verstappen criticises Formula 1 regulations and calls for major changes

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has voiced strong concerns over Formula 1’s current technical regulations, saying the sport is facing deeper structural issues beyond minor rule adjustments, Idman.Biz reports.

The Red Bull Racing driver acknowledged that ongoing dialogue with the FIA and Formula 1 management is a step forward, but insisted that the problems run much deeper than surface-level tweaks.

“There is progress in having discussions with Formula 1 and the FIA, and some changes to the rules are possible. But the issue is more fundamental - something in the system itself isn’t right. Not everyone says it openly, but that’s the reality,” Verstappen said.

The Dutchman stressed that he wants to influence the future of the sport, even if he has already ended his career by then. He added that preserving Formula 1 at the highest level requires meaningful reforms rather than minor adjustments.

Verstappen also shared his vision of an ideal scenario, expressing a desire to see the return of traditional V10 or V8 engines - a move that would mark a significant shift from the current hybrid era and potentially reshape the identity of the sport.