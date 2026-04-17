17 April 2026
EN

Verstappen criticises Formula 1 regulations and calls for major changes

Formula 1
News
17 April 2026 14:31
40
Verstappen criticises Formula 1 regulations and calls for major changes

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has voiced strong concerns over Formula 1’s current technical regulations, saying the sport is facing deeper structural issues beyond minor rule adjustments, Idman.Biz reports.

The Red Bull Racing driver acknowledged that ongoing dialogue with the FIA and Formula 1 management is a step forward, but insisted that the problems run much deeper than surface-level tweaks.

“There is progress in having discussions with Formula 1 and the FIA, and some changes to the rules are possible. But the issue is more fundamental - something in the system itself isn’t right. Not everyone says it openly, but that’s the reality,” Verstappen said.

The Dutchman stressed that he wants to influence the future of the sport, even if he has already ended his career by then. He added that preserving Formula 1 at the highest level requires meaningful reforms rather than minor adjustments.

Verstappen also shared his vision of an ideal scenario, expressing a desire to see the return of traditional V10 or V8 engines - a move that would mark a significant shift from the current hybrid era and potentially reshape the identity of the sport.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani driver Jafarov wins TAG Livre Portuguese Trophy
16 April 14:08
Formula 1

Azerbaijani driver Jafarov wins TAG Livre Portuguese Trophy

Young talent dominates international karting field amid uncertainty over Formula 4 debut
Alonso tops list of F1 drivers by career race distance
14 April 12:33
Formula 1

Alonso tops list of F1 drivers by career race distance

Two-time world champion leads Hamilton and Perez in mileage ranking
Verstappen linked to arrested banker in Brazilian media reports
1 April 17:59
Formula 1

Verstappen linked to arrested banker in Brazilian media reports

Formula One champion’s camp denies claims as partner Piquet hits out at “clickbait” coverage
Antonelli secures maiden pole at Japanese Grand Prix with dominant qualifying lap
28 March 12:22
Formula 1

Antonelli secures maiden pole at Japanese Grand Prix with dominant qualifying lap

Mercedes rookie leads Russell as McLaren’s Piastri completes top three at Suzuka

Antonelli tops final practice at Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes set the pace
28 March 10:06
Formula 1

Antonelli tops final practice at Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes set the pace

Russell completes one-two for Mercedes while Ferrari’s Leclerc takes third
Piastri sets the pace as McLaren shine in second practice at Japanese Grand Prix
27 March 15:23
Formula 1

Piastri sets the pace as McLaren shine in second practice at Japanese Grand Prix

Australian driver leads session in Suzuka while Red Bull continue to struggle with technical issues

Most read

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico
15 April 12:27
World football

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico - VIDEO

Handball incident overlooked as disallowed goal raises fresh refereeing debate
Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti
15 April 10:33
World football

Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti

Lula says forward should only be recalled if fully fit ahead of 2026 World Cup
Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit
16 April 09:59
Football

Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit

Klopp, Zidane, Deschamps and Pochettino on shortlist as club weighs next move
Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings
10:35
World football

Real Madrid weigh up Klopp move as Mourinho waits in the wings

Spanish giants yet to make a final decision on their next managerial appointment