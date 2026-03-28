28 March 2026
EN

Antonelli secures maiden pole at Japanese Grand Prix with dominant qualifying lap

Formula 1
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28 March 2026 12:22
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Antonelli secures maiden pole at Japanese Grand Prix with dominant qualifying lap

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix after delivering a standout performance in qualifying at Suzuka, İdman.Biz reports.

The Italian posted a best lap of 1:28.778 to secure the front spot on the grid, underlining his rapid rise in Formula 1. His team-mate George Russell finished second, 0.298 seconds behind, completing a strong session for Mercedes.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took third place, just 0.354 seconds off the pace, keeping himself firmly in contention heading into race day.

The result marks a significant milestone for Antonelli, who continues to impress in his debut Formula 1 season. Mercedes appear to have found strong pace at Suzuka, a circuit known for its technical demands and high-speed corners, setting up an intriguing battle at the front of the grid.

Idman.Biz
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