Topuria highlights Gaethje’s unorthodox style ahead of White House showdown

Ilia Topuria has shared his thoughts on the fighting style of interim champion Justin Gaethje ahead of their highly anticipated clash, which is set to headline a historic Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House on June 14.

According to Idman.Biz, the bout will serve as the main event of a unique fight night in Washington, adding extra significance to what is already a major lightweight showdown. Speaking about his opponent, Topuria admitted that replicating Gaethje’s style in training has proven extremely difficult.

“My sparring partners struggle to imitate Justin Gaethje’s style, I even feel sorry for them. He throws strikes from unusual angles. It’s strange, his style is truly very different,” Topuria said.

The 37-year-old American boasts a record of 27 wins, including 21 finishes, and five defeats since turning professional in 2011. Meanwhile, Topuria, 29, remains undefeated with 17 victories, having made his MMA debut in April 2015 and competing in the UFC since October 2020. His dominance is underlined by the fact that only two of his wins have gone the distance.

The fight is expected to play a key role in shaping the lightweight division, with both fighters known for their aggressive approaches and finishing ability.