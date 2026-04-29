29 April 2026
EN

UFC fighter asks to have his signature moves added to video game ahead of Baku event

MMA
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29 April 2026 13:14
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UFC fighter asks to have his signature moves added to video game ahead of Baku event

Russian UFC fighter Shara Magomedov, known as "Shara Bullet", has called on developers to include his signature techniques in the upcoming UFC 6 video game.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the fighter made the request via social media, urging the creators of the popular MMA simulator to feature his trademark moves. “Add my tricks to the game,” Magomedov wrote.

The release of UFC 6 is scheduled for mid-June on Xbox and PlayStation platforms, generating significant anticipation among MMA fans.

Magomedov is set to compete at a UFC event in Baku on 27 June, where he will face Michel Pereira. The bout is part of the organisation’s growing presence in Azerbaijan, following increased interest in hosting major international fight nights in the region.

The 2025 clash against Marc-André Barriault remains Magomedov’s most recent fight in the promotion, where he secured a unanimous decision victory.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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