Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was in attendance at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest on matchday 35, İdman.Biz reports.

The Russian fighter was seen in one of the hospitality boxes during the fixture, sharing the spotlight with former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, who now plays for FC Porto.

On the pitch, however, it was another difficult afternoon for Chelsea FC. The London side fell to a 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest, extending their losing run in the Premier League to six matches.

The result marks Chelsea’s worst sequence of defeats in the league since 1993, underlining the scale of the club’s ongoing struggles in what has been a turbulent campaign.