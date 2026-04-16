UEFA reveal nominees for Champions League player of the week

UEFA have announced the nominees for the Champions League Player of the Week award following the second legs of the quarter-finals, with four standout performers making the shortlist, İdman.Biz reports.

According to UEFA’s official website, the candidates are Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain, Michael Olise of Bayern Munich, Dani Olmo of Barcelona and Martin Zubimendi of Arsenal.

The list reflects key contributions during a dramatic set of fixtures that saw the final four teams confirmed for the semi-finals of Europe’s premier club competition.

Notably absent from the shortlist is Arda Guler, who scored twice for Real Madrid in their thrilling encounter against Bayern Munich but was not included among the nominees.

The winner will be determined through a fan vote conducted on UEFA’s official platform.