13 March 2026
Borussia Dortmund confirm departures of Niklas Sule and Salih Ozcan at end of season

13 March 2026 18:13
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that defender Niklas Sule and midfielder Salih Ozcan will leave the club at the end of the current season after their contracts were not renewed, Idman.Biz reports.

The announcement was made by the club’s managing director Lars Ricken, who said discussions with both players had taken place earlier this week. According to Ricken, the club and the players mutually agreed that it was time to part ways.

“We had an open and respectful conversation with both players this week. We came to the conclusion that Niklas and Salih and the club will go our separate ways after the end of the season,” Ricken told Ruhr Nachrichten.

Both Sule and Ozcan joined Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Sule arrived from Bayern Munich and was expected to strengthen the defensive line with his experience at both domestic and international level. Ozcan, meanwhile, moved from Cologne and became part of Dortmund’s midfield rotation in Bundesliga and European competitions.

The decision signals another squad adjustment for Dortmund as the club prepares for the next campaign, with management increasingly focused on refreshing the roster while maintaining competitiveness in the Bundesliga and European tournaments.

