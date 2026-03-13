13 March 2026
EN

UEFA opens disciplinary case against Chelsea winger Pedro Neto after ball boy incident

World football
News
13 March 2026 09:59
28
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea winger Pedro Neto following an incident involving a ball boy during the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, the governing body confirmed, Idman.Biz reports.

The episode occurred late in the match in Paris, which ended in a 5:2 victory for PSG. During stoppage time, Neto appeared frustrated when a ball boy delayed returning the ball and pushed him to retrieve it more quickly. The boy fell to the ground, prompting a VAR review to determine whether the Portuguese player should be sent off. However, the referee decided not to issue any on-field punishment.

UEFA later confirmed that a case had been opened against the Chelsea player for alleged unsporting conduct and a potential breach of its disciplinary regulations.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Chelsea player Pedro Neto for unsporting behaviour and violation of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations. The disciplinary bodies will decide the matter in due course,” the organisation said in a statement.

According to UEFA regulations, Neto could face a suspension of one match if the charge is upheld. The winger later apologised to the ball boy after the incident and gave him his shirt following the final whistle.

The clash came in a high-scoring first leg in Paris, where goals from Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and a late brace from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave PSG a commanding advantage ahead of the return leg in London.

