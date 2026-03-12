Azerbaijan to field 19 judokas at European Open in Warsaw

Azerbaijan will be represented by 19 athletes at the European Open judo tournament scheduled to take place in Warsaw, Poland, on March 14–15.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the national team will compete in nine weight categories, with 15 male and four female judokas stepping onto the tatami.

The women’s team includes Gulnara Bayramova (57 kg), Aytac Gardashkhanli (70 kg), Narmin Amirli and Gunel Hasanli (both 78 kg). The men’s squad features Babarehim Mirzayev, Murad Aliyev and Kenan Huseynov (all 60 kg), Nazir Talibov, Huseyn Allahyarov, Tofiq Mammadov, Yashar Najafov and Elshan Asadov (all 66 kg), Ibrahim Aliyev, Rufat Shovlatov and Nariman Mirzayev (all 73 kg), Khayyam Aliyev (90 kg), Elmar Gasimov and Nihad Shikhalizade (both 100 kg), and Jamal Feyziyev (+100 kg).

The men’s team will be led by senior coaches Elkhan Mammadov and Slavko Tekic, while the women’s squad will be guided by coach Imamverdi Mammadov.

Two Azerbaijani referees, Nazim Umbayev and Akif Tahirov, both A-category officials and members of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation’s refereeing panel, will also officiate at the tournament.

The European Open events are part of the International Judo Federation calendar and regularly attract strong international participation, serving as an important platform for athletes to gain ranking points and competitive experience on the European circuit.