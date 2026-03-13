FIFA could impose heavy sanctions if Iran withdraws from World Cup 2026

FIFA is expected to impose serious sanctions on Iran if the national team unilaterally withdraws from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports, citing RMC Sport.

According to the report, a withdrawal from the tournament could result in Iranian teams being barred from future competitions organised under the FIFA flag. In addition, the Iranian Football Federation may face a financial penalty ranging from 275,000 euros to 555,000 euros, depending on when the decision to withdraw is officially announced. FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee could also introduce additional sporting sanctions against the team.

Speculation about a potential withdrawal emerged after Iran’s Minister of Sports Ahmad Donyamali suggested that participation in the tournament might not be possible under current circumstances. The situation escalated following missile strikes on Iran carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28, which significantly increased political tensions in the region.

US President Donald Trump later commented on the issue, saying the United States would welcome Iran’s presence at the tournament but currently did not consider their participation appropriate given the situation.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. Iran have been drawn in the same group as Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand for the tournament.