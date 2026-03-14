14 March 2026
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Topuria speaks out about divorce after taking break from UFC

MMA
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14 March 2026 14:03
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Topuria speaks out about divorce after taking break from UFC

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has spoken publicly for the first time about his recent divorce, describing the separation as one of the most difficult moments of his life, İdman.Biz reports.

The undefeated 29-year-old Spanish-Georgian fighter addressed the situation in a statement shared by ACD MMA on X. "It was a disappointment in my life. No one wants to break up a family, especially when you have a young daughter at home," Topuria said.

Topuria temporarily stepped away from competition due to the family issues and was unable to defend his lightweight title during that period. As a result, the UFC organised a bout for the interim championship between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Gaethje emerged victorious from that fight and is now set to face Topuria in a highly anticipated title clash scheduled to take place at an event at the White House. The bout is expected to determine the undisputed champion of the division when Topuria returns to the octagon.

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