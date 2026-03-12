12 March 2026
Jake Paul: “UFC Is Dying and Stuck at a Dead End”

MMA
News
12 March 2026 10:10
24
Jake Paul: “UFC Is Dying and Stuck at a Dead End”

Popular American blogger and boxer Jake Paul has launched sharp criticism at Ultimate Fighting Championship, claiming the world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion is experiencing a serious crisis, Idman.Biz reports.

According to MMA Mania, Paul believes the organization is no longer staging truly blockbuster fights and is unwilling to spend the necessary money to make them happen.

“Right now MMA is in a strange place. It’s the Wild West,” Paul said. “I believe we have a huge opportunity to change the entire space, put fighters first, pay them properly, and give them a platform. Because UFC is dying, and MVP is here to take its place.”

Paul argued that the UFC is struggling to create new stars and organize major fights due to limited financial flexibility.

“They’re stuck at a dead end,” he said. “That’s why we’re seeing matchups that don’t generate much excitement, while stars like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor don’t compete regularly. It was consistent big fights that made them famous in the first place.”

He added that the UFC leadership simply does not want to spend large sums of money to stage blockbuster bouts.

Idman.Biz
