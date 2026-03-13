13 March 2026
Vasco da Gama beat Palmeiras for the first time in 11 years

Football
News
Vasco da Gama produced one of the standout results of the latest round in Brazil’s Serie A by defeating Palmeiras 2:1 in Rio de Janeiro, a victory that marked their first win over the powerful rivals in 11 years, Idman.Biz reports, citing Globo.

The match, played as part of the fifth round of the Brazilian top flight, quickly became one of the most discussed games in the country’s football scene. Palmeiras initially took the lead through Flaco Lopez, putting the visitors in front and threatening to extend their long dominance in the fixture.

However, Vasco responded with determination in front of their home supporters. Thiago Mendes levelled the score before Cuibano struck the decisive goal, sending the stadium into celebration and sealing a memorable comeback for the Rio-based club.

The victory also coincided with the debut of Vasco’s new head coach Renato Gaucho, making the result even more symbolic for the club. Players and fans celebrated the win passionately, as Vasco had not beaten Palmeiras since 2015.

Goalkeeper Leo Jardim also played a crucial role in preserving the result. In stoppage time he produced important saves from Allan and Andreas Pereira, ensuring Vasco held on to claim a historic three points.

