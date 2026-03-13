Sabah defender Tymoteusz Puchacz makes headlines over rumours about personal life - VIDEO

Sabah defender Tymoteusz Puchacz has attracted media attention after rumours about his personal life began circulating in the media, Idman.Biz reports.

The 25-year-old Polish footballer, who is engaged to TV presenter Olivia Ninevich, was recently linked in reports to actress Yulia Veneeva. The speculation quickly spread online, prompting Ninevich to address the situation in an unusual way during her television programme Because I Want to Know.

Ninevich invited Veneeva as a guest on the show and directly asked her about the alleged relationship with the Sabah player. The actress dismissed the rumours and explained how the speculation had started.

“Puchacz once mentioned my name in an interview as the ‘media girl he liked the most’. After that, fans began tagging both of us in many social media posts,” Veneeva said. “Because of this he later wrote a message on Instagram apologising. We have met twice as friends, but there has never been any other relationship between us”.

Puchacz joined Sabah as part of the club’s efforts to strengthen the squad in recent seasons and remains one of the most recognisable foreign players in the Azerbaijani Premier League. While his performances on the pitch continue to attract attention, the latest headlines have focused on events off it.