13 March 2026
EN

Sabah defender Tymoteusz Puchacz makes headlines over rumours about personal life - VIDEO

Football
News
13 March 2026 14:56
40
Sabah defender Tymoteusz Puchacz makes headlines over rumours about personal life

Sabah defender Tymoteusz Puchacz has attracted media attention after rumours about his personal life began circulating in the media, Idman.Biz reports.

The 25-year-old Polish footballer, who is engaged to TV presenter Olivia Ninevich, was recently linked in reports to actress Yulia Veneeva. The speculation quickly spread online, prompting Ninevich to address the situation in an unusual way during her television programme Because I Want to Know.

Ninevich invited Veneeva as a guest on the show and directly asked her about the alleged relationship with the Sabah player. The actress dismissed the rumours and explained how the speculation had started.

“Puchacz once mentioned my name in an interview as the ‘media girl he liked the most’. After that, fans began tagging both of us in many social media posts,” Veneeva said. “Because of this he later wrote a message on Instagram apologising. We have met twice as friends, but there has never been any other relationship between us”.

Puchacz joined Sabah as part of the club’s efforts to strengthen the squad in recent seasons and remains one of the most recognisable foreign players in the Azerbaijani Premier League. While his performances on the pitch continue to attract attention, the latest headlines have focused on events off it.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Borussia Dortmund confirm departures of Niklas Sule and Salih Ozcan at end of season
18:13
World football

Borussia Dortmund confirm departures of Niklas Sule and Salih Ozcan at end of season

Club managing director Lars Ricken says contracts will not be extended after “open and respectful” talks
Qarabag part ways with midfielder Chris Kouakou as move to Norway agreed
16:51
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag part ways with midfielder Chris Kouakou as move to Norway agreed

Ivorian player set to join Sarpsborg 04 after brief spell with Azerbaijani champions
Arbeloa jokes about feeling “old” after Real players fail to recognise Groundhog Day
16:22
Football

Arbeloa jokes about feeling “old” after Real players fail to recognise Groundhog Day

Real Madrid coach reveals unusual dressing-room moment following Champions League win over Manchester City
Eden Hazard voices concern over pressure on Vinicius Junior
16:04
Football

Eden Hazard voices concern over pressure on Vinicius Junior

Former Belgium international says constant scrutiny could affect Real Madrid star’s future
Former France U19 winger Jali Muaddib linked with summer move to Qarabag
15:29
Football

Former France U19 winger Jali Muaddib linked with summer move to Qarabag

Aghdam club reportedly monitoring Cypriot-based winger ahead of potential transfer
Vasco da Gama beat Palmeiras for the first time in 11 years
13:43
Football

Vasco da Gama beat Palmeiras for the first time in 11 years

Renato Gaucho begins his tenure with a dramatic victory in Brazil’s Serie A

Most read

Finalissima set for March 27 at Santiago Bernabeu as Spain face Argentina
12 March 17:50
World football

Finalissima set for March 27 at Santiago Bernabeu as Spain face Argentina

European champions to meet Copa America winners in high-profile clash in Madrid
Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City
12 March 11:59
World football

Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as Ferland Mendy forced off against Manchester City

Defender replaced at half-time as Spanish giants claim 3-0 win in Champions League last-16 first leg
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku
11 March 16:04
Other

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister meets international canoeing leaders in Baku

Talks focus on development of water sports and cooperation with European Canoe Association
Neymar left out of Santos squad again during sister’s birthday week
11 March 10:06
World football

Neymar left out of Santos squad again during sister’s birthday week - PHOTO

Brazil star set to miss Mirassol clash as long-running March tradition continues