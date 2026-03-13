Former France U19 winger Jali Muaddib linked with summer move to Qarabag

Former France U19 international Jali Muaddib has been linked with a possible summer move to Azerbaijani champions Qarabag, Idman.Biz reports, citing Romanian outlet iAMsport.

According to the report, the 25-year-old winger could join the club from Aghdam during the upcoming transfer window. The source claims that the Azerbaijani side has shown interest in the French player and may attempt to sign him once his current contract expires.

Muaddib previously left Romanian club Botosani last summer following a decision by head coach Leo Grozavu. After departing Romania, the winger moved to Cyprus, where he signed a one-year contract with Omonia Aradippou. The short-term deal means the player could become a free agent at the end of the season.

During the current campaign in the Cypriot league, Muaddib has featured in 22 of his team’s 25 matches, scoring three goals and providing three assists. Known primarily as a wide attacker, he operates on the flanks, a position Qarabag are reportedly looking to strengthen ahead of the next season.

Qarabag have become a regular presence in European competitions in recent years and often look to expand their squad with versatile attacking players capable of competing both domestically and in UEFA tournaments.