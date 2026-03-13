Arbeloa jokes about feeling “old” after Real players fail to recognise Groundhog Day

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa shared an amusing story about his players after the team’s convincing 3:0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking after the match, the former Spanish international revealed that none of his players recognised the famous 1993 film Groundhog Day when he mentioned it during a conversation with the squad. Arbeloa said he took the moment with humour but admitted it made him feel slightly older than expected.

“I asked them if they had seen the film, but nobody knew it,” Arbeloa said. “That means I’m already very old. Asensio told me the film was released ten years before he was even born. I just want them to believe in themselves and to be a good team.”

The coach added that the victory over Manchester City came after serious discussions inside the squad following a recent defeat to Getafe. According to Arbeloa, it was important that the players clearly understood their roles and intentions on the pitch.

He also expressed hope that the win against the English champions could become a turning point for the team as they prepare for their next match against Elche.

“Now it’s time to rest. I hope that on Saturday we will show the same determination against Elche. The opponent will give everything, and we must have a clear plan and collective thinking,” Arbeloa said.

Arbeloa’s reference to Groundhog Day was linked to the film’s famous plot, in which the main character repeatedly relives the same day. The coach appeared to use the example as a metaphor for avoiding repeated mistakes and breaking out of negative patterns within the team.