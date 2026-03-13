Eden Hazard voices concern over pressure on Vinicius Junior

Former Belgium international Eden Hazard has expressed concern about the growing pressure surrounding Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, suggesting the Brazilian star faces increasing scrutiny beyond his performances on the pitch, Idman.Biz reports.

Hazard, who ended his professional career in 2023, said the discussion around Vinicius has shifted away from football and toward the controversies and attention surrounding him. According to the former Real Madrid and Chelsea playmaker, such an environment can create significant psychological pressure for a player.

“Right now people talk more about what is happening around him than about his game. That must put a lot of pressure on him,” Hazard said. “Honestly, I would not be surprised if one day he said he was retiring at 30.”

Vinicius Junior has become one of Real Madrid’s key attacking players in recent seasons, playing a decisive role in the club’s domestic and European campaigns. However, the Brazilian forward has also been at the centre of intense media attention, debates about refereeing decisions and incidents involving fans in various stadiums across Spain.

Hazard, who spent four seasons at Real Madrid before announcing his retirement from football in 2023, remains one of the most recognisable former players of the club and occasionally comments on developments involving his former team.