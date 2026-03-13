13 March 2026
Qarabag part ways with midfielder Chris Kouakou as move to Norway agreed

13 March 2026 16:51
Qarabag part ways with midfielder Chris Kouakou as move to Norway agreed

Azerbaijani champions Qarabag have parted ways with midfielder Chris Kouakou after reaching an agreement for the player’s transfer to Norwegian club Sarpsborg 04, Idman.Biz reports.

The club’s press service confirmed that the 26-year-old midfielder will continue his career in Norway. Kouakou, who represents Ivory Coast, has already completed his medical examination and is expected to sign his official contract with the Norwegian side shortly.

Kouakou joined Qarabag in the summer of 2025 as the club continued to strengthen its squad for domestic competitions and European campaigns. However, his time in Azerbaijan proved relatively short as the player now prepares for a new challenge in Scandinavian football.

Sarpsborg 04 compete in Norway’s top division and have increasingly looked abroad for reinforcements in recent seasons. The move gives Kouakou an opportunity to continue his career in a new league while Qarabag continue to reshape their squad.

Qarabag remain one of the most successful clubs in Azerbaijani football and a regular participant in European competitions, frequently adjusting their roster as they prepare for both domestic and continental challenges.

